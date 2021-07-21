DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $13,400.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $147.06 or 0.00461375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00144752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.01 or 1.00079928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

