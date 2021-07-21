Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DTCWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of DTCWY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,500. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

