DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.18. DermTech has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold 223,486 shares of company stock worth $8,950,666 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

