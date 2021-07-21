DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 5.4% After Insider Buying Activity

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was up 5.4% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 11,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,297,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Specifically, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,486 shares of company stock worth $8,950,666 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $999.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

