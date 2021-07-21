Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes $16.47 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 95,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.80. 640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRL. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

