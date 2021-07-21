Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 1,543 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,655. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $327.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

