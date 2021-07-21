Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.39% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 9,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

