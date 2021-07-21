Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys Shares of 723,648 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,069,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.41% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 2,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

