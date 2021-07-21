Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 120,697 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,697 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Methode Electronics worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 182,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.