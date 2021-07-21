Dempze Nancy E Purchases 80 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 1.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,133 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 140,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $4,566,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

ILMN traded down $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.76. 4,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.96. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

