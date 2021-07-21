Dempze Nancy E Purchases 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $16.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,556.28. The stock had a trading volume of 98,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,398.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.