Dempze Nancy E Has $4.51 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dempze Nancy E lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.07. 67,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,338. The stock has a market cap of $374.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

