Dempze Nancy E Has $306,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dempze Nancy E lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. 274,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

