Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $3,050,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $104.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

