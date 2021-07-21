Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VMM)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE VMM opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $14.27.
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
