Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.