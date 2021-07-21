Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBPH shares. started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

