Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of InnovAge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INNV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. On average, analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

