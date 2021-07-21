Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $2.30 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

