Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.12 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,243,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,394,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

