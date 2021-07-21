Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of EUSGU stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

