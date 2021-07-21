Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $60,240,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $39,156,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $38,459,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,080,000.

RTPYU stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

