David E. Shaw Sells 63,061 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 87,853 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

