Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 893,834 shares of company stock valued at $79,392,923 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

