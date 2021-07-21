Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.94 and last traded at $70.40. Approximately 15,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,973,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.91.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

