Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 378,608 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 279,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 226,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 219,810 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 595.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 110,992 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

