DAD Price Reaches $0.14 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. DAD has a market cap of $49.97 million and $815,453.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013489 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00800810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.