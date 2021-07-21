D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 621,482 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746,404 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 621,482 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $107,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 596,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,855 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. 2,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,503. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

