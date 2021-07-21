D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 157,761 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,761 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $77,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Allegion by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.60. 17,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,318. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $1,012,993.45. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $813,218.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

