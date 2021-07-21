D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 478,800 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $146,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of BBL stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. 110,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

