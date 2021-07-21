D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 2,532,438 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $353,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

NYSE CL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. 62,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $479,680.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

