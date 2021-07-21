D Deverl Maserang II Sells 4,000 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $88,760.00.

D Deverl Maserang II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, D Deverl Maserang II bought 11,100 shares of Farmer Bros. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FARM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 104.9% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 246.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 89,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

