CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.