Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $27.89. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 17,376 shares.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

