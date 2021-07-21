Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

CYTK opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

