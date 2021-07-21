CVS Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.