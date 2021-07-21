CVS Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
CVS stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.
In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
