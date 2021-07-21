Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUBI opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

