Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

CGEM stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

