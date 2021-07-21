Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

