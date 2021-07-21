Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

