Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 63,144 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,144 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.