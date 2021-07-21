Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.38.

Shares of AVLR opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.64. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,501 shares of company stock valued at $17,406,787. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

