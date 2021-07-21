Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 100,528 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 611.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,528 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $597,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $1,831,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $7,573,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $948,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

