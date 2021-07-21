Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 190,463 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,463 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Associated Banc worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,070. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

