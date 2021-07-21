Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 202,985 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 257.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,985 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,954,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,068. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.