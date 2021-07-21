Css Llc/Il Buys 8,511 Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $32,512.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,809,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,731,086.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Css Llc/Il purchased 75,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $270,720.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il acquired 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il purchased 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80.

MIE stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

