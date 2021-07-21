CryptoSoul Market Cap Hits $252,408.58 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $252,408.58 and $2,732.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00033116 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00227490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001562 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.