Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0698 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00799382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.