Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.14. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,043.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

