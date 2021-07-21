Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is Tensile Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Tensile Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Crown comprises about 10.6% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $80,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,382,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,849. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

